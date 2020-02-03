Pet of the Week: Pudgy Yorkie needs a home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a six-year-old Yorkie-mix named Melissa. Her favorite thing in the world is to have her belly rubbed! She has a wonderful disposition. Her owner had to go into a nursing home, and that’s how she ended up at The Mobile SPCA. She is a little chunky-monkey and definitely needs to be on a diet and go for walks. She could stand to lose a few pounds but that won’t be hard with some daily exercise.

If you are interested in adopting Melissa, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!

