Pet of the Week: Pretty little Pom!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a 2-year-old Pomeranian-mix named Mollie. She is a sweet dog. She wants to get into so someone’s house and in their bed.

Poms have a distinct personality, and the staff at the Mobile SPCA can tell you all about Mollie. They get to know each dog in their care, so they can tell you whether each dog will match with your family. She was in a home before, and the owner had too many dogs and couldn’t handle them all. Mollie needs to be spoiled and have her own family. She has the cutest little ears, and she is ready to listen up!

If you are interested in adoption Mollie, you need to fill out an application here. The staff will select the best home for her by the end of the week.

