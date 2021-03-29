Pet of the Week: Precious puppy dumped at Mobile SPCA

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a six-month-old black and white terrier mix named Marguerite. Someone dumped her over the fence at the Mobile SPCA. She is absolutely adorable and happy as can be. She will need regular puppy training, but since terriers are smart, we know it won’t take her long to learn. She has a great disposition. She is going to make a family very happy.

If you are interested in adopting Marguerite, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

