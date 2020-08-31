Pet of the Week: Precious, petite beagle-mix

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old beagle-mix named Aurora. She came to the Mobile SPCA from the Baldwin County Animal Shelter. She is very petite and is smaller than a regular beagle. She loves to put her nose on the ground and hunt. She has a sweet disposition! We love her beautiful eyes! She is still getting used to the idea of being held, but it won’t be long before she melts in your arms.

If you are interested in adopting Aurora, click here. Remember, due to Coronavirus, adoptions at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories