Pet of the Week: Precious, petite beagle-mix

Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old beagle-mix named Aurora. She came to the Mobile SPCA from the Baldwin County Animal Shelter. She is very petite and is smaller than a regular beagle. She loves to put her nose on the ground and hunt. She has a sweet disposition! We love her beautiful eyes! She is still getting used to the idea of being held, but it won’t be long before she melts in your arms.

If you are interested in adopting Aurora, click here. Remember, due to Coronavirus, adoptions at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

