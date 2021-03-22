Pet of the Week: Poodle-mix puppy is a doll!

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a little darling! He is a poodle/ Shih Tzu mix. He is three months old. He also has some siblings at the Mobile SPCA. He is literally the cutest puppy we’ve seen in a while and is so affectionate! He will need regular grooming, but his fur is so soft and snuggly.

If you are interested in adopting Flynn, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Also, his adoption fee is $400, which includes neutering, vaccines, and microchip.