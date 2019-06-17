Pet of the Week: Pint-sized poodle up for adoption

Pet of the Week

by: Devon Walsh

Posted: / Updated:

Our pet of the week is a four-year-old Malti-poo name Daisy. Her owner could not take care of her. We can honestly say that this is one of the most cheerful dogs we have seen in a while! She constantly wags her tail and is so happy to see anyone! She is pure white and seems to be mostly poodle. Please keep in mind that a lot of people are going to want to adopt her so get your application in soon!

If you are interested in adopting Daisy, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!

