Pet of the Week: Pint-sized Patrick

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–
Our Pet of the Week is a four-month-old Chihuahua/ terrier mix named Patrick. His sister Patsy is also at Mobile SPCA. He has the cutest little ears! He has been in a foster home so he has been receiving a lot of love. He loves to sit in your lap, but at the same time, he has A lot of energy.
If you are interested in adopting Patrick, click here. Remember, due to COVID 19, adoptions at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.
