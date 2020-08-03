Pet of the Week: Pint-sized Patrick

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a four-month-old Chihuahua/ terrier mix named Patrick. His sister Patsy is also at Mobile SPCA. He has the cutest little ears! He has been in a foster home so he has been receiving a lot of love. He loves to sit in your lap, but at the same time, he has A lot of energy.

If you are interested in adopting Patrick, click here. Remember, due to COVID 19, adoptions at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories