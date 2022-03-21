MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the week is a 10-month-old terrier-mix named Penny. Penny looks a lot like a rat terrier, but we’re not exactly sure what she is. Her owner got sick and could not care for her. She was in a home with another dog, so she gets along well with others. She has a wonderful disposition, is very happy, and is going to make a great pet.

If you are interested in adopting Penny, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

