Pet of the Week: Ollie the Puggle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old Puggle named Ollie. A Puggle is a pug/beagle mix. Ollie is the cutest little thing! He and his brother were found as strays.

Ollie is crate-trained and may be house-trained. He’s very calm and has a nice disposition. He’s going to make a great new family member.

If you are interested in adopting Ollie, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

WKRG would like to thank Shoe Station for Sponsoring our Pet of the Week.