Pet of the Week: Odie loves belly rubs

Pet of the Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is such a good boy! He is an eight-month-old Rat Terrier-mix named Odie. He came from the Mobile County Animal Shelter.

When we walked up, he started wagging his tail, and his ears perked up! He loves to have his belly rubbed, and he has a wonderful disposition.

He is crate-trained and may be house-training. He is going to make a great member of your family.

If you are interested in adopting Odie, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

