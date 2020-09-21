Pet of the Week: Nova, a petite-little sheltie-mix

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the week is a two-year-old sheltie mix named Nova. Her owner could not care for her. She is such a happy little girl and loves to wag her tail. She is interested in whatever you are doing! She loves to explore and has a great nose. Her cute little stubby legs are just precious. She will make a great companion.

If you are interested in adopting Nova, click here. Remember, adoptions at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

