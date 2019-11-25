Pet of the Week: Morris is a little cutie-pie lap dog

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old dachshund-mix named Morris. He is such a laid-back dog! He just melted in our arms and loves to be held. He has such a cute chocolate color with an adorable little white patch on his chest. He also has white spots on his feet! He’s going to make a great family pet and a wonderful companion. Just know that you’re going to get lots of snuggles.

If you are interested in adopting Morris, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!

