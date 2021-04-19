Pet of the Week: Miss Sassy!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our Pet of the Week is so precious.

She is a six-month-old terrier mix named Sassy. She and her brother were dumped outside the Mobile SPCA. She is such a sweet little girl. She seems to be crate-trained. She loves being held and wagged her tail the entire time we’ve been with her. She loves human contact and needs to be spoiled.

If you are interested in adopting Sassy, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

