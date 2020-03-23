Pet of the Week: Mischievous Schnauzer wants to have fun!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a two-year-old schnauzer named Hobo.

He was found as a stray and was severely matted. He has a lot of energy and has a lot to do! He is a very typical schnauzer and seems to be very curious about everything going on around him. He has a great disposition and will be a great pet.

Just know that he wants to go for daily walks and have enough time to see what the world is all about.

If you’re interested in adopting Hobo, click here.

