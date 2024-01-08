MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old terrier/dachshund mix named Madeline. Madeline is a sweet little dog and gets along well with others in the kennel. She is crate-trained and could be house-trained. She’s a great small size so you can take her anywhere you go! She is happy and curious and is ready for a new adventure.

If you want to adopt Madeline, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.

They offer a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.