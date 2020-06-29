Pet of the Week: Meow! Beautiful white kitty purring for a home

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a 12-week-old Siamese-mix kitten. Her name is Chris. She is so adorable with her white fur, orange and white striped tail, and cute little orange-tipped ears. Her blue eyes are gorgeous! She is very good-natured and loves to be held. But, don’t be mistaken because she would love to play too! The Mobile SPCA has an abundance of cats of all ages right now. They have a lot of kittens waiting for homes! Your adoption fee includes altering, microchip, vaccines, and health check.

Here is a link to Chris’ online application.