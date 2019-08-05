Pet of the Week: Meet Cora

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a 14-week old terrier mix named Cora. She is so petite and sweet. She wagged her tail the entire time during our segment and loved being held. She looks like a Jack Russell but we don’t know exactly what she is! She will need regular puppy training but with a little bit of attention, she’s going to be a wonderful pet.

If you are interested in adopting Cora, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!