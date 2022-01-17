Pet of the Week: Marvin the pup

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a little cutie pie puppy named Marvin. Marvin is up for adoption at the Mobile SPCA. He is the cutest little thing, but we don’t know exactly what he is. He is four months old, and the Mobile SPCA does not think he will be a big dog. He has precious ears!

If you are interested in adopting Marvin, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

WKRG would like to thank Shoe Station for Sponsoring our Pet of the Week.