Pet of the Week: Manny just wants to relax

Mobile, Ala.

Our Pet of the Week is a three-year-old Chihuahua mix named Manny. He came from the Mobile County Animal Shelter. He was a little bit scared when he came in which is understandable because he was in a new environment. He has calmed down, been neutered, and is ready to be a good companion. He’s not going to be a wild dog in your house. He likes to lay around, relax, and be held.

If you are interested in adopting Manny, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

