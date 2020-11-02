Pet of the Week: Lt. Dan ready for you to take charge!

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old, three-legged dog named Lt. Dan. He came from the Mobile County Animal Shelter. The Mobile SPCA had to amputate his leg because it was painful for him. He knows no limits though! This dog is wide open and is a cheerful, wonderful dog. Three legs have not slowed him down a little bit.

Lt. Dan would do best with older children.

If you would like to adopt Lt. Dan, click here to fill out an application.

