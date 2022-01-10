Pet of the Week: Lorraine the terrier

Our Pet of the Week is a 10-month-old terrier-mix named Lorraine. Lorraine was found as a stray with three other siblings. She is a little bit skittish, but she warms up nicely. She is a terrier so we assume she will be smart and fun! She has gorgeous brown eyes and loves treats.
If you are interested in adopting Lorraine, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

