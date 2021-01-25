Pet of the Week looks like Benji

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

No this isn’t Benji! She is our 2 to 3-year-old wire-haired terrier Pet of the Week named Pumpernickel. Pumpernickel came in pregnant with a litter of puppies. They have been weaned, and she is now ready to go to her own family. She has a wonderful disposition. She is a little bit shy right now, but we feel that she will open up once she gets into a family. She loves to be held and is definitely a “people” dog. Get ready for her to be your best friend.

If you are interested in adopting Pumpernickel,  put in an application here. Remember, the Mobile SPCA is closed on Mondays.

