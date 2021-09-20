Pet of the Week: Look at those hound dog eyes!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week has a face you can’t resist! She has the most beautiful brown eyes! She is a 10-month-old hound-mix named Binx. She was found as a stray somewhere between Mobile and Montgomery on the interstate. She is not as small as a beagle, but not as large as a traditional hound. She’s a perfect size! She has a great disposition and is going to be a lot of fun. Hounds have a very friendly nature, and she will make a nice family dog. She gets along with other dogs.

If you are interested in adopting Binx, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.