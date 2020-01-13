Pet of the Week: Look at those beautiful eyes!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old terrier-mix named Isabel. She is such a sweet dog. She looks like she has a little schnauzer in her too. What really stood out to us is her eyes. Whereas most dogs have dark-colored eyes, hers are more of an auburn color with a little bit of yellow mixed with the brown. She is so pretty! She has a great disposition, and she appears to be house-trained.

If you are interested in adopting Isabel, call the Mobile SPCA at 251-633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!

