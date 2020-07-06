Pet of the Week: Look at little Leo!

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a year old chihuahua/terrier/dachshund mix. His name is Leo, and he came from the Mobile County animal shelter. He is a happy little guy who likes to play and likes to be held! He’s the perfect size to fit in your lap! He has the cutest ears!

If you are interested in adopting Leo, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!

