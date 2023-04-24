Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier mix named Lois. Lois was dropped off at the gate of the Mobile SPCA. She is four years old. She looks like a puppy because she has so much energy! She’s a happy girl and gets along with others and loves people! She likes to play, but she also likes to relax.

If you are interested in adopting Lois, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.