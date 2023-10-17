Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV) — Our Pet of the Week is a 5-month-old Spaniel-Mix puppy named Kiersten.

The Mobile SPCA does not know exactly what she is because her siblings are all different colors. She is a wonderful little girl and is a typical puppy. She will require puppy training. She is going to be a lot of fun to have in your family!

If you are interested in adopting Kiersten, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes her spaying, vaccinations and microchipping.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.