Pet of the Week: Lively little Dexter

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our pet of the week from the Mobile SPCA is a five-month-old Chihuahua-mix named Dexter. This is the happiest little guy you’ve ever seen! He has plenty of energy and is going to be a lot of fun in your home. He loves to play and will love to go for walks He came in with his brother. They are bouncy little fellas who have a lot to be happy about! He hopes you will bring him home soon.

If you are interested in adopting Dexter, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories