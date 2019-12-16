Pet of the Week: Lively little Dexter

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–
Our pet of the week from the Mobile SPCA is a five-month-old Chihuahua-mix named Dexter. This is the happiest little guy you’ve ever seen! He has plenty of energy and is going to be a lot of fun in your home. He loves to play and will love to go for walks He came in with his brother. They are bouncy little fellas who have a lot to be happy about! He hopes you will bring him home soon.
If you are interested in adopting Dexter, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!
LATEST STORIES:
- Tumblr cybertip leads to Pensacola child porn arrest
- Gov. Ivey awards grant to create 40 new jobs in Monroeville
- Newsfeed Now for Dec. 16: In-home camera prone to hackers, Arkansas woman tricks scammers and a little girl being called hero after bus crash.
- Saved from fire, Spanish Fort man continues recovery
- Kansas fourth grader rescues another student with Heimlich maneuver