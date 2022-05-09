MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a six-year-old chihuahua/terrier mix named Speckles. Her fur is a cute specked color! Her owner was not able to take care of her. She is a sweet dog who loves attention. She probably would do best in a quiet household without a lot of young children. She’s going to make a nice companion.

If you are interested in adopting Copper, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

Thanks to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.