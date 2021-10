MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 12 week old Chihuahua/Terrier-mix named Lilo. He and his sister, Stitch, are the cutest little things!

He is full of energy and is going to require regular puppy training. He is so adorable and definitely deserves to be spoiled! Just know what you’re getting into if you adopt a puppy!

If you are interested in adopting Lilo, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.