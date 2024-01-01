Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old Shih Tzu named Lester. Lester’s owner was elderly and could not care for him anymore. He is a wonderful little dog, but he will require some work with the house training. If you are consistent, that should not take too long, but know that you will have to work on it. He loves everyone and needs to be spoiled.

If you are interested in adopting Lester, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, and microchipping.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.