Pet of the Week: Little cutie-pie terrier pup

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)– Our Pet of the Week is a precious four-month-old terrier mix named Julia.

Her owner was not prepared for a puppy and brought her to the Mobile SPCA. That’s good news for whoever adopts her! She will bring a little spunk into your life. She loves to play! She loves people and just wants to be the center of attention. We love the color of her fur because she has a little white patch right on the top of her head. Just know terriers are smart, curious, and busy! Get ready to have some fun if you bring Julia into your house!

If you are interested in adopting Julia, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!