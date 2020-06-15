Pet of the Week: Little Chico is a perfect lap dog

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a two-year-old poodle/terrier mix named Chico. He was found wandering the streets. He is a wonderful dog and has a great disposition. He is tiny! He weighs less than 10 pounds and is the perfect lap dog.

The Mobile SPCA recommends you fill out an application online first. Also, due to coronavirus, they ask that you make an appointment before coming to meet Chico.

Here is a link to Chico’s online application.

