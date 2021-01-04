Pet of the Week: “Lima Bean” is the cutest little guy!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is the cutest thing you’ll see all week! He is a 12-week dachshund-mix. He is just precious! Keep in mind he would need regular puppy training. We don’t know exactly how big he will get but we believe he will be a small dog.
If you are interested in adopting Lima Bean, put in an application here. Remember, the Mobile SPCA is closed on Mondays.
