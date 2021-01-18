Pet of the Week: Lhasa Apso is a little rascal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a little rascal named Alex. He is a two-year-old Lhasa Apso-mix. He is absolutely adorable and is an active little fella! He was brought to the Mobile SPCA by his owner who was a little bit older and could not care for him. He will require someone who will play with him and keep him busy! He has a lot of energy and loves to play. Alex will require regular grooming.

If you are interested in adopting Alex, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. They are closed on Mondays.

