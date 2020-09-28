Pet of the Week: Laid-back terrier will help relax you

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is such a laid-back wonderful dog. Her name is Pauline, and she is a two-year-old terrier mix. She was found as a stray. This dog loves to sit in your lap and is not hyper at all. She will do whatever you want her to do because she’s so grateful to have a home. She has adjusted well to her kennel and loves her warm bed. She needs to be spoiled because she has been on the street all her life! She’s going to make a wonderful family pet and is sure to give you lots of love.

If you are interested in adopting Pauline, click here. Just remember adoptions at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

