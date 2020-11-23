Pet of the Week: Laid-back golden retriever-mix

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old retriever named Mocha. We love her deep brown eyes. We don’t know what kind of retriever she is, but she does have some of the colorings of a golden retriever. She is so laid-back. Mocha just had puppies. They were put on transport. Her cute little brown eyes look adorable with her little brown ears. She’s going to make a very low-key member of your house. If you want a laid-back dog, she is your girl!

If you want to adopt Mocha, click here. Remember adoptions at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. They are closed on Mondays.

