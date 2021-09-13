Pet of the Week: Kissy beagle puppy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a four-month-old dog who likes to give kisses! She is a beagle-mix named Sushi. Sushi was found as a stray. She has a wonderful disposition and loves people. She has a lot of energy and is going to need some exercise! She’s getting familiar with a leash but she rather just lay on her back and let you pet her! She would make a great family dog as long as you give her a way to release all that energy!

If you are interested in adopting Sushi, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

