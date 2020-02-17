Pet of the Week: ‘Judd’ sisters want to entertain you

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old terrier-mix named Naomi. Her sister, Wynonna, is also up for adoption. They are the Judd sisters! They are absolutely adorable. They were found wandering on the streets, and a woman took them in and could not care for them. They are very sweet-natured, and we believe they are crate trained and even possibly housetrained.

If you are interested in adopting Naomi call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories