Pet of the Week: ‘Judd’ sisters want to entertain you

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–
Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old terrier-mix named Naomi. Her sister, Wynonna, is also up for adoption. They are the Judd sisters! They are absolutely adorable. They were found wandering on the streets, and a woman took them in and could not care for them. They are very sweet-natured, and we believe they are crate trained and even possibly housetrained.
If you are interested in adopting Naomi call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!
