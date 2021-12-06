Pet of the Week: Joyful Juniper

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old Jack Russell/Chihuahua mix. Her name is Jupiter.

Jupiter is a curious, energetic little dog. She loves to run around and play. In fact, she hops when she runs because she’s so excited about all the new smells that she finds. She is not the kind of dog who is going to sit in your lap and just relax. She is all about finding new things!

If you are interested in adopting Jupiter, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

