Pet of the Week: “Jessie” is looking for a forever home

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Chihuahua/rat terrier mix named Jessie. She came to the Mobile SPCA with a litter of puppies. She is curious and playful but will calm down when you want to just hold her in your lap. She also walks well on a leash and loves nothing more than a great walk! Remember, a tired dog is a good dog! We love the color of her fur. She has brown spots on her face and her entire body and tail are white.

If you are interested in adopting Jessie, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!