Pet of the Week: Jalapeno will spice up your home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a five-month-old rat terrier mix puppy named Jalapeño. He is one of three puppies named after peppers. They were found on the side of the road with their mother. Their mother was a rat terrier so we do not believe that Jalapeño is going to get much bigger.

He is an energetic little guy who likes to play, but he also likes to sit in your arms and snuggle. Just remember that rat Terriers have a high prey drive so that means he’s going to be looking for little critters in your yard. Terriers are smart dogs, so he should be fairly easy to train. There are two other puppies in his litter that are up for adoption.

If you are interested in adopting Jalapeno, you need to fill out an application first. Click here to get started!

