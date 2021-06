Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a five-year-old Boston terrier named Izzy. Izzy is a wonderful dog. She is so loving and very friendly to everyone. Her owners could no longer care for her. She has to be an inside dog because Boston terriers cannot tolerate the heat. She is very calm and loving!

If you are interested in adopting Izzy, click here for a link to her application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.