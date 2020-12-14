Pet of the Week: It’s puppy time!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is the cutest little girl you’ve ever seen. She is a 12-week-old terrier puppy named Gumbo. She is absolutely adorable! We know that many of you are going to want him but keep in mind, the staff at the SPCA tries to make the best decision about who her new family will be. So many of you would make a great new family for her! (We incorrectly identified her as a boy in the segment).
If you are interested in adopting Gumbo, put in an application here. Remember, the Mobile SPCA is closed on Mondays.
