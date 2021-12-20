Pet of the Week: Howard, the pug-mix

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 6-7-year-old Pug/Terrier-mix named Howard.

Howard’s owners could no longer care for him. He is a pleasant little guy with the cutest little snout and nose that you’ve ever seen! He’s a calm dog and will be a nice companion for you. He does have that typical pug “snort.”

If you are interested in adopting Howard, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

WKRG would like to thank Shoe Station for Sponsoring our Pet of the Week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories