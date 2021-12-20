Pet of the Week: Howard, the pug-mix

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 6-7-year-old Pug/Terrier-mix named Howard.

Howard’s owners could no longer care for him. He is a pleasant little guy with the cutest little snout and nose that you’ve ever seen! He’s a calm dog and will be a nice companion for you. He does have that typical pug “snort.”

If you are interested in adopting Howard, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

