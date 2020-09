Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is an eight-year-old Shih Tzu named Louie. Louie is the cutest little fella! He loves to smile and be held. His owner was ill and could not care for him because he was so active! Don’t be fooled by his age. He loves to go for walks and he has a lot of energy. He would do best in a home where he can spend a lot of time with you because he is a people dog.

If you are interested in adopting Louie, click here.