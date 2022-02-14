MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Chihuahua named Herbie. Herbie was found as a stray. He is a wonderful little dog and has a great disposition. He is very calm and not anxious like some chihuahuas. He loves to be held, and he’s going to be content just being somebody’s buddy.

If you are interested in adopting Herbie, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

WKRG would like to thank Shoe Station for Sponsoring our Pet of the Week.