MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a one-year-old dachshund/beagle mix named Remy. Remy’s owner lost her job and could no longer care for her.
Remy is a wonderful dog! He loves people and other dogs. He is very calm and happy. Keep in mind that he is a hound, and will love to sniff around your yard. He also would enjoy going for walks!
If you are interested in adopting Remy, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thank you to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.
