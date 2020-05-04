Pet of the Week: Happy puppy looking for quarantine buddy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our Pet of the Week is a thirteen-week-old lab hound-mix named Biscuit. She was found on the side of the road. She is very happy and loves to play with the other dogs. She was quite malnourished when she came in, but now she’s been fed good food and is doing great! She’s going to need regular puppy training and will be a happy member of your family.

If you are interested in adopting Biscuit, put in an application here. The Mobile SPCA is requiring those interested in adopting to make an appointment so they can comply with social distancing guidelines.

