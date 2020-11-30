Pet of the Week: Happy Fox Terrier-mix

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is an adorable four-year-old Fox Terrier-mix named Moxie. Her owner passed away, and all of her dogs are being rehomed. She has the best disposition and a ton of energy! Terriers are naturally curious, and she loves to run around and sniff to find new things! We love her cute spots. She is going to be a wonderful member of your family. Her disposition is so warm and loving.

If you want to adopt Moxie, click here. Remember adoptions at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. They are closed on Mondays.

